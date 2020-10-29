How To Style Shirt Dress Or Oversized Shirt This Fall
While we love tight bodycon dresses that hug our curves, that doesn’t mean there’s no place in our wardrobe for loose-fitting pieces. Oversized shirts and shirt dresses are among the hottest fashion trends this season. If you’re wondering how to style a shirt dress, we’ve got all the help you need. Scroll down to find out all the gorgeous ways to pull off this trending piece.
This ensemble is the perfect example of how to style a shirt dress in an elegant way. To achieve a chic layered look add a vest, and finish off with high boots. The overall style gives off a sophisticated and feminine vibe.