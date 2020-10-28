The Prettiest Star Nail Designs to Copy Now

When it comes to nail art, there are numerous styles and themes to choose from. Star nail designs are popular RN, with many nail artists and manicure enthusiasts creating unique styles. If you want to feel like a star, why not start with star nail art? We sourced the prettiest star nail designs to get your creative juices flowing.

Photo By @ashxmcgrath/Instagram

Stars and astrology go hand in hand. Recreate the star constellation of your zodiac sign for a chic and catchy manicure. This black and gold design will give your look a mystic vibe.