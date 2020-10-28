Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva Receives Fashion for Development’s Leading Lady Award

The Fashion for Development’s Leading Lady Award is an international award created by the private platform Fashion 4 Development, better known as F4D. The leader of this organization is Evie Evangelou. It recognizes women in the fashion and beauty industry who promote social change and sustainable lifestyles. One recent recipient was Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva.

Who is Lola Tillyaeva?

Lola Karimova-Tillyavea is a philanthropist who supports the idea of promoting peace and tolerance through education, culture and sport. With her husband, the entrepreneur Timur Tillyaev, she has founded several organizations supporting disadvantaged children. She also served as Uzbekistan’s ambassador to UNESCO for ten years.

Karimova-Tillyaeva has also expressed a concern for the well-being of the environment. This aspect of her life is present in some of her personal projects and in the operation of her perfume house – The Harmonist.

Her exceptional career has made a difference in countless lives. She is well-known in her region thanks to the achievements of her charitable foundations.

What is Lola Tillyaeva’s You Are Not Alone Foundation?

In 2002, the charitable organization You Are Not Alone was founded. It was the first charity created by Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva. It provides funds for the construction, remodelling and renovation of orphanages in Uzbekistan. Its purpose is to ensure children in need enjoy a safe and comfortable place to live. Childhood is the stage of life when you need the most love, attention and resources. Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva recognizes this herself which why she and her foundation strive to provide this for those she helps.

You Are Not Alone is also responsible for protecting children from families with economic problems. It guarantees them access to the health care and covers the costs of associated medical treatment. Money has to stop being an obstacle to access to medical care

What is Lola Tillyaeva’s National Centre for the Social Adaptation of Children (NCSAC)?

The National Centre for the Social Adaptation of Children (NCSAC) is an organization created to assist children with disabilities and special needs. It was created in 2004 to solve problems that the foundation You Are Not Alone cannot solve alone. NCSAC provides support to children who have very complex learning difficulties.

This Center seeks to help children develop in the right environment and to reach their full potential with the best professional help. The specialists relate to each child in a personalized way and develop appropriate programs tailored to their specific capabilities and future possibilities.

In this organization, they create educational material which meet the needs of the children. It also provides them with all kinds of devices to improve their hearing and mobility. The institution also offers support to their entire family.

How does Lola Tillyaeva promote the sport?

Lola Tillyaeva founded the Gymnastics Federation of Uzbekistan in 2005 and opened gymnastics centers throughout the country. At present, Uzbekistan’s gymnasts are among the best in the world in rhythmic gymnastics. They have won multiple medals in recent championships held in Asia.

In 2016, Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva was awarded by the International Olympic Committee with a diploma for the great work she has done to promote gender equality in the sport.

What is The Harmonist by Lola Tillyaeva?

The Harmonist is a perfume brand that offers 13 fragrances inspired by Feng Shui. Each of the perfumes seeks to reflect the harmony between people and their environment. They use aromas that are representative of the five elements of nature.

Lola Tillyaeva committed herself to sponsor charitable causes with this brand. Her goal is to contribute to solving the problem of the lack of drinking water in developing countries. The Harmonist has a specific environmental project called “The Droplet”.

The Droplet is a drop-shaped art installation designed by Marcos Lutyens. It was created to highlight the importance of fighting climate change and water conservation at a series of conferences, through art. Its goal was to inform the population and world leaders about the risk of not taking care of this essential element for human existence.

What is Lola Tillyaeva’s most recent project?

In 2020 Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva backed an exhibition called “Fashion in Uzbekistan: Yesterday and Today” at the Tashkent House of Photography. The art exhibition represents the history of fashion in the country. It had two rooms: one that exhibits material from 1960 to 2000, and the other which displays collections from six contemporary designers. With this exhibition, Lola Karimova wants to highlight the country’s characteristic garments as part of its cultural and historical heritage.

We can say with certainty that Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva’s leadership is not limited to the world of fashion. She has gained significant international recognition, thanks to the Fashion for Development’s Leading Lady Award, but this achievement does not characterize her professional career. Her charitable work to help children and care for the environment is her most defining work. Thanks to this, Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva stands out in her profession.