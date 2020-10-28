Leggings, an Item that Has Never Gone Out of Style

Leggings are a staple of fashion that have transitioned and evolved since the 14th century. They started as men’s fashion, evolved from thick material to lighter styles, and went from formal fashion to comfort. Leggings have done it all, and they’ve always looked good doing it. So, let’s reminisce on all things legging and give an ode to one of the oldest fashion staples!

The History of Leggings

Leggings first appeared as a garment for men back in the 14th century. In fact, leggings were only a male trend until the 19th century, when woman claimed them. As a men’s fashion staple, they were made of leather, tight-like material, and even chain mail. It’s safe to say leggings have seen an incredible diversity in fabric choices.

Women’s leggings (as we know them today) emerged in the 1960s after the invention of Lycra. They took off and became extremely popular in the 1970’s when the bombshells in Charlie’s Angels wore them while fighting crime. They became a go-to-choice for style icons everywhere. Colorful leggings emerged in the 80s and 90s, painting the decades in vibrant hues. And as of the 2000’s, black leggings have been a fashion staple found in every woman’s closet. For the last 20 years, black leggings have been at the top of the fashion charts, as they are diverse, easy-to-wear, and still fashionable.

Picking the Right Leggings

You don’t want to rely on just any leggings. You want to choose a pair of leggings that will last. After all, they can be pretty thin, which means the fabric can tear relatively easily. So, you want a durable pair of leggings that are stylish yet still comfortable. All in all, when legging shopping, you want durability and a fashion-forward nature. We discovered a pretty incredible brand that captures both of these elements in their leggings. We’re talking about No nonsense.

The leggings at No nonsense are very stylish. The style above has a cute seam that goes down the front to add a nice accent to the style. The material is stretchy yet super comfortable. They are made from thicker material, so you don’t have to worry about them ripping, and they keep you warm on cooler days while staying breathable on warmer days. They are the perfect legging to wear with a cute outfit or when you want to get away and be comfortable.

How to Style Your Leggings

You can successfully style leggings in many ways, but the styling extremely is important to completing your overall look. You really need to make sure you think about the whole picture. Here are some great ways to style leggings to create the right image for yourself:

Sporty

Leggings are great, as they can be worn as athleisurewear. Wear your leggings with a sports bra and cute sweatshirt for a sporty look. Pair with tennis shoes, and you’re all set for your hike or a light workout. You can also pair this look with a cute sporty top or t-shirt for your workouts.

Casual

Pair leggings with a multitude of items for a more casual look. Pair them with your favorite t-shirt while on a vacation or on a glamping getaway. Add a cute pair of boots and maybe a nice hat to go with the look. You can also choose a cute button-up to wear with your leggings for an adorable casual look. Any cute casual top paired with leggings sells an, “I woke up like this” look that is super modern and stylish.

Professional

Many don’t know this, but you can create a professional look with leggings, too. Pair your leggings with a formal shirt and add a blazer to finish up the look. You can also wear a professional dress and style it by wearing your leggings and nice boots under the dress. Professional button-ups can also be worn with leggings to create a professional look. Be sure to add a blazer to any look to amp up the level of professionalism. Picking the right jewelry with this look will really make or break the professional look with leggings.

Sleepwear

Finally, leggings are great because even though you can wear them all day, you can sleep in them, too! Wearing leggings as sleepwear is another way to create a new look with your leggings. Pick a cute sleep top and wear your leggings as sleep pants. They are both breathable and comfortable, which makes them perfect to sleep in.

Leggings have been a part of fashion’s history for hundreds of years. Be sure to celebrate leggings by getting your pair from No nonsense. Then, make the most out of them by styling your leggings a new way every day!