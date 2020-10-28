Denim in 2020: A Look at the Most Popular Jeans for Men and Women

Jeans have been a staple part of men and women’s fashion for around 70 years now. Though the first jeans produced and marketed were by Levi Strauss in the 1870s, it wasn’t until the 1950’s that they really took off and became popular, when they were seen as a symbol of rebellion following the release of the movie “Rebel without a Cause” starring the late, great James Dean.

Originally, the first pants made by Strauss were for gold prospectors in San Francisco during the famous gold rush of the 1850s. He made the pants from a sturdy and durable fabric known as denim. There were large pockets, in order to store all the gold that the prospectors found. After joining forces with Jacob Davies, and having their patent for blue jeans accepted, they began production and marketing in the 1870s.

Jeans through the ages

The classic type of jean that has been constantly popular over the years are the straight fit jean. This is the classic style of jeans and one worn by millions of men and women all over the world. One of the next most popular styles was the boot cut jean, which became (and still is) a very popular choice.

Over the past few decades, a number of new styles of jeans have taken off, with some of them being extremely popular. In this article we will take a look at some of the most popular styles.

Push up Jeans

These are a popular style of jeans for women who don’t have a naturally voluptuous bottom. Girls with flat backsides love this type of jean, as they push up the region, creating the appearance of a much fuller and rounder behind.

The concept of this type of jean is the same as push up bras. Those create a more buxom appearance by pushing up and lifting the breasts. Push up jeans do the same, but with the bottom.

In many countries, large backsides are natural, such as in many south American countries, but in other places, a lot of women have less rounded bottoms, and the demand for these jeans is very high.

After all, the only alternative is to have expensive cosmetic surgery and have silicone implants inserted in their backside instead. That’s definitely not an option that everyone wants or can even afford.

Distressed and Worn Look Jeans

This style of jeans is very popular with men and women, mostly of the younger generation. The distressed look can be achieved through a number of ways during manufacturing. The appearance can range from a few simple rips and tears across the upper front section or the knees, through the extreme style, which looks as those the pair of jeans have been under attack by a gang of sword wielding ninjas.

Making your own distressed jeans is also a very popular option with many. Jeans are naturally very durable and can last for many years. You may even have a few old pairs of your own at home. You can easily start creating the distressed and worn out look on this by creating a few tears, or wearing down sections of the jean by constant rubbing. Some designer pairs of distressed jeans can actually sell for many hundreds of dollars, which is surprising to some, especially considering that they actually look like they are ready to fall apart.

Bootcut Jeans

Though these have been around for many years, there are usually some new variations of the classic bootcut style. During 2020, a number of popular brands released their newest incarnations of the bootcut style.

They are available in a variety of washes, with the classic medium wash being the most popular. They are a great choice with men and women, and one of the advantages of this style is that they are ideal throughout the year.

You often find some types of jeans, such as wide leg baggy jeans that are perfect for the hot summer months, but not so great in the winter. Bootcut jeans have the advantage of being an all year round style, and one that can be worn with a number of different styles of boots – either ankle boots, or full length.

Skinny Jeans

Though the concept of tight fitting jeans are nothing new, the skinny jeans style is a new take on that, and they’ve proven to be extremely popular all over the world. This style of jeans are usually made from a combination of denim and fabric with a little elasticity, which gives them the ability to stretch and adjust to the shape of the legs of the wearer.

They are a jean that gives a flattering look, and an almost timeless appearance, as though they are a style that has been around forever. They are usually best worn by slender and slightly taller people, though there are some shorter people who enjoy wearing them, as they can give the impression of having longer, slimmer legs.

Baggy Jeans

As mentioned previously, this type of jean is very popular during the warmer seasons of the year. The legs have a lot of space, and they are the opposite of skinny and tight fitting jeans. They are a very casual choice of jeans and go perfectly with a loose top or shirt.

The baggy and loose style of jeans is also something that have been influenced by the hip hop and rap culture, with many performers preferring to wear very loose fitting and baggy jeans that often hang well below the waistline, and in some cases, halfway down the thighs.

Some final words

Whatever style of jeans you prefer to wear, there are always a lot of options available. Jeans are a practical and comfortable choice of clothing, and are something that can be worn to create different looks, such as smart or casual.

There aren’t too many other pieces of clothing like them that have stood the test of time, as well as being able to constantly adapt and have new and modern variations on some of their timeless and classic styles.