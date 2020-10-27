spooky orange makeup looks to try ahead of halloween

The spooky season is close to its end, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun with some over-the-top makeup looks. If there’s one color we associate Halloween with, it’s the pumpkin-flavored orange. We decided to explore the internet for the best orange makeup looks. We made this list to inspire you to fire up your glam game ahead of Halloween. Show off your spooky obsession with some of these gorgeous looks.

Photo By @lo_lavxo/Instagram

Combine orange and purple shades to recreate this dramatic makeup look. The voluminous lashes and the pop of highlighter in the inner corner of the eyes will give you a seductive gaze. You can finish the look with a nude lip to leave the accent on the eyes.