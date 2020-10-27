Last-Minute Halloween Makeup Ideas for Your Zoom Party

Due to the pandemic, traditional Halloween parties are canceled this year. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun and dress up anyway. Since we’ll be celebrating the holiday on Zoom, makeup-only costumes are a good way to go. If you haven’t found your look yet, you’ve come to the right place. All you need is your makeup kit and some creativity to recreate these last-minute Halloween makeup looks from our gallery. Keep scrolling to get inspired!

Photo By @elliotsfx/Instagram

Forget about your nice-girl persona for the night with this gorgeous She-Devil costume. Apply red bodypaint and accent the face with bold eyeliner and black lips. Top off the look with horns to finish the transformation.