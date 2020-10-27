7 Ways to Get Rid of Puffy Nipples and Man Boobs

Moobs is what the term on the street is for man boobs, and it refers to enlarged breasts in boys and men. This condition is called gynecomastia. It’s fairly common for boys and men to have their breasts swell, and before this, it was thought to be a cause of obesity. Usually, obese or overweight men and boys are more likely to have this condition, but slender, thin men also have the tendency to have them, especially boys in their teenage years and men who are older.

Moobs or gynecomastia happens when the glandular tissue in the breast of men and boys grows excessively, resulting in enlarged breasts, and this isn’t a healthy condition at all. This condition is triggered mainly by hormone imbalances, and it’s important to note that this excessive growth isn’t a simple case of excess fat. Men who have excess fat in their chest will get man boobs, but when it concerns tissue growth, it’s due to the reduction of testosterone and an increase in estrogen.

How do you get rid of puffy nipples and man boobs? Here are some ways you can start with:

Changing your diet

What you eat plays an extremely important role in how you look and how you feel. If you want to start changing the way your chest feels and looks, especially if you already know it’s due to excessive fat, you need to look into your diet and see how and where you can cut back on foods that have high saturated fats. You also need to consume more estrogen-decreasing foods, such as broccoli, cabbage, kale, and cauliflower, which are known as cruciferous vegetables, and foods that promote the production of testosterone, such as egg yolks, kale, low-fat yogurt, macadamia nuts, berries, as well as tuna, tomato, and olives. Concentrate on creating and consuming a diet that’s low in sugar. Alcohol consumption should be reduced or eliminated. Beer, for example, has a direct effect on estrogen production. Excessive beer consumption leads to not only man boobs, but also a beer belly.

Taking herbal supplements is also part of the diet plan. Look for multivitamins with methi seeds or fenugreek. Take in more ginger root juice and incorporate more turmeric into your diet. Turmeric should be the authentic version, meaning the raw root that has curcumin as its active ingredient. Turmeric is also a powerful anti-inflammatory ingredient and works well for soups, stews, and Indian curries.

Exercising

Of course, exercising is also a vital part of shaping up your chest. You need to aim to gain muscle strength to reduce the fat and tissue in your breast, so it looks less prominent. Doing exercises with body weight and weight training, specifically targeting the chest area, will help decrease the look of puffy nipples and man boobs. Exercises, such as pushups, bicep curls, and pullups, should be done at least 20 reps for 5 rounds.

Surgery

Let’s talk about surgery. This is usually the last-case scenario and often recommended for men who are extremely obese and have lost weight, in need or removing excess skin, excess breast fat, and breast gland tissue. Depending on the type of surgery, you’re looking at either doing liposuction or mastectomy. These surgeries are recommended for extreme cases, and usually take a long time for recovery, between 4 to 6 weeks.

Surgery is an expensive procedure, easily escalating to thousands of dollars or more, especially if you require more than one surgery. A doctor’s assessment and recommendations are needed to see if you qualify for surgery.

Another type of surgery used is called tissue excision, which is a technique of removing the glandular breast tissue or excess skin. This is usually administered for more severe cases of gynecomastia.

Non-invasive methods

There are many non-surgical ways of getting rid of puffy nipples or breast fat, such as freezing fat cells and using laser or radiofrequency technology, which usually takes a few days of healing time. Another favorite and popular way to hide your puffy nipples without plastic surgery is to use compression shirts.

Natural solutions

Natural remedies are inexpensive and safer, but not always immediately effective. In fact, sometimes, they take longer to show results than surgery. Exercising and changing your diet is part of the natural solutions because if you’re overweight, let’s be clear, you need to shred the fat to reduce the appearance of man boobs.

While it may take longer, natural solutions also last the longest, and in some cases, more sustainable. These involve sticking to a regular workout routine. The objective of doing this is to achieve a BMI of 25% or less.

Apart from bodyweight exercises, you should also incorporate cardio exercises and weight training to achieve the effective reduction of man boobs. Creating routines that include bench presses, chest press, pushups, chest flies, ring dips, burpees, split jacks, box jump, ball slam, goblet squat, rowing, spider plank, skull crusher, and triceps pushdown are effective ways of toning your chest muscles and sculpting your upper body.

Hormone therapy

You can also take medication or supplements that help to balance the estrogen and testosterone in your body. Take the right supplements and vitamins only after speaking to your doctor. Doctors may suggest hormone therapy in some cases, but stay away from steroids if your doctor prescribes it to you.

Prioritizing your microbiome health is also essential. Microbiome focuses on micronutrients rather than macronutrients. Micronutrients are vital to the body, as these are nutrients that the body doesn’t produce, but needs.

Getting enough sleep

Last but not least is getting enough sleep every day. This may be the hardest for many people, with all the things we have to do daily. However, if you’re really keen on getting rid of your man boobs and puffy nipples, sleep is vital because it helps your body recuperate, recharge, and rejuvenate for at least 8 hours.