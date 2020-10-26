Try These Bold Money Piece Dye Jobs to Refresh Your Look Sans The Commitment

While we agree that money can’t buy happiness, a jaw-dropping money piece dye job has that power. The money piece hair trend has reigned supreme for the past few months. Colorists everywhere are inventing more and more ways to wear this gorgeous look. Dying your front pieces in a two tones lighter shade may refresh your look, but a bold money piece will give you a striking appearance. If you’re feeling adventurous and want to make a change, we collected all the hair inspo you need. Keep scrolling for some bold money piece hairstyles that will have you running to the salon.

Photo By @jessica.ddcohair/Instagram

For this chic look, colorists have turned to nature for inspiration. A stunning evergreen money piece on a brunette looks incredibly charming. You can add a touch of blue to your roots for a playful vibe.