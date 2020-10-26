scorpio season - mysterious and stunning scorpio tattoos to celebrate your zodiac

Zodiac signs hold secrets to our personality and relationship, so it’s not that surprising that they’re a popular choice for tattoos. Since the Scorpio season is just getting started, we wanted to honor everyone born in this sign with mesmerizing tattoo inspiration. In case you’re looking to celebrate your birthday this year by doing something special, why not choose Scorpio tattoos? If you’re still not convinced, scroll down for some gorgeous Scorpio tattoo ideas that celebrate your zodiac sign.

Photo By @mairaegito/Instagram

Scorpios exude chaotic energy, but under that hard exterior, there are a lot of emotions. This tattoo is a cute way to remind yourself of your inner beauty. Also, this is a super subtle way to start if you haven’t gotten a tattoo before.