Makeup Throwback: What You Need To Know About Prism Rainbow Highlighter

Prism is probably one of the most viral highlighters in the history of makeup products, and it’s inevitably becoming a legend among the world’s most renowned beauty gurus and makeup aficionados. The Prism rainbow highlighter is here to stay, and if you haven’t heard of it yet, here is everything you need to know about it.

It’s been a few years already since a gorgeous rainbow highlighter created by entrepreneur Jenna Georgescu and sold through her Etsy shop Bitter Lace Beauty has been taking the beauty world by storm, enchanting everybody with its brightness and dreamlike colors. Like in a modern fairytale, Georgescu’s Prism highlighter became unimaginably viral after a Reddit user found it on the Internet and asked for help to relocate its sources, which subsequently led to the guru’s Etsy shop where, besides the Prism highlighter, the owner dabbles in creating equally gorgeous handmade makeup palettes. All her handmade makeup products are cruelty-free, and some of them are even vegan-friendly.

What happened next could be summed up in just one sentence: people ran amok all over the Internet, and the Prism highlighter subsequently went out of stock. Georgescu’s Instagram account and Etsy shop were quickly bombarded with new requests, leaving the guru’s almost any product completely sold out. Luckily for us, Georgescu restocked it yesterday, with the sole limitation of one Prism per purchase (by the way, it is pretty affordable too! it is sold for only $22 USD).

“I know this might be upsetting, but please realize we mean well by doing this; being a handmade item we have limited quantities during our releases and want everyone to be able to snag one until we are able to expand,” Jenna explained on Instagram. Due to the incredible number of requests, as well as new followers, Jenna moved then from Etsy to her own freestanding site, bitterlacebeauty.com, which went online earlier this morning. Such a success took Jenna by surprise, and she needed to add a few members to her team too.

It’s actually extremely time consuming to create Prism, which works on any skin tone, and it takes up to 12 hours to make just 100 of similar pans. That is, however, not preventing Jenna from fabricating it, as well as its aficionados from overwhelming the Internet and the main social media channels with creative makeup tutorials utilizing Prism and different ways of using it.

Racked, which managed to contact Jenna to interview her, asked her if she had any tips for applying or wearing Prism, and the 30-year-old entrepreneur revealed that the best way to use it was with your fingers. “As barbaric as this sounds I find using your finger gets amazing results- one swipe of the pan and one swipe to the cheek. You can go back and forth in the same direction to blend the colors into each other. If you would like to use a brush I find a dense contour brush works in a pinch. Use a side to side motion rather than swirling around;’ she stated.

Well, all is well that ends well! And now you can get your prism highlighter on her new website here!!

