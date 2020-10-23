how to wear white outfits in fall

If there’s one thing we can agree on, fashion is art. It’s a way to express yourself and explore your inner creative spirit. So, as with art, fashion obsessives should know which rules are worth following and which can be left out. Not wearing white after labor day is one of the latter. Even if you’ve been hesitant before, we are here to convince you to try wearing the white color in fall. We sourced all the inspo you need to get your creative juices flowing, so keep scrolling for some gorgeous white outfits that you can pull off in fall.

Photo By @missy_elz/Instagram

Use the white color to brighten up your cold-weather outfits. You can keep your whole look in the warm shades of the fall palette and use a pair of white pants to spice things up.