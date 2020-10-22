The Mullet Hair Trend is Back in The Coolest Ways

Mullet Hair Trend

We’re used to hair trends making a comeback now and then. Still, it comes as a surprise that this season we’re having the bold mullet as a blast from the past. Originally popularized in the 80s, mullet hair was worn by men who wanted to stand out. But, since anything is possible in 2020, the mullet hair trend is experiencing a modern upgrade that makes it suitable for fun-loving women. Many celebs have hoped on this trend already, and soon enough you’ll be spotting it around you. Need some convincing? Keep scrolling to discover all the gorgeous ways you can bolden up your look with a mullet hairstyle.

mullet hair trend
Photo By @mulletbabyy/Instagram

The mullet hair is about business at the front and party at the back. Add wispy bangs to your mullet to recreate this chic look.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.