The Mullet Hair Trend is Back in The Coolest Ways

We’re used to hair trends making a comeback now and then. Still, it comes as a surprise that this season we’re having the bold mullet as a blast from the past. Originally popularized in the 80s, mullet hair was worn by men who wanted to stand out. But, since anything is possible in 2020, the mullet hair trend is experiencing a modern upgrade that makes it suitable for fun-loving women. Many celebs have hoped on this trend already, and soon enough you’ll be spotting it around you. Need some convincing? Keep scrolling to discover all the gorgeous ways you can bolden up your look with a mullet hairstyle.

Photo By @mulletbabyy/Instagram

The mullet hair is about business at the front and party at the back. Add wispy bangs to your mullet to recreate this chic look.