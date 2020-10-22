pigtails are the hottest throwback trend - celebs show how to wear it like an adult

This year, we witnessed the revival of many 90s makeup trends, so it comes as no surprise that the hairstyles are also going retro. Pigtails are the latest comeback trend and we couldn’t be more excited! You probably remember them as a schoolgirl staple, but they’re much more versatile than you may think. Many celebrities tried out the pigtails hair trend, and we’re here to inspire you to do the same. Keep scrolling for some playful pigtail looks you can DIY.

Photo By @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has always stayed on top of trends, so we’re not surprised she’s among the first celebs to try out a pigtails look. To copy her hairstyle, leave out a few strands around your face, and tie the pigtails high on your head. Style your updo in voluminous curls for a chic 90s-approved look.