Greek Golden Goddess Halloween Makeup Tutorial

Halloween is the perfect occasion for being a real queen or a goddess, showing off all your charm, charisma and strong personality through a carefully chosen costume and a special Halloween makeup that will make you unrecognizable. And who said that Halloween is all about spooky looks? Why not give yourself a complete makeover, while still looking fabulous and sultry, making all the girls around envious and winning the hearts and all the attention of the guys at the party? Our gorgeous Greek Golden Goddess makeup tutorial for Halloween is the perfect fit for you, if you aim to turn yourself into the ultimate queen of the party and have some fun trying glam golden hues that are so timeless and chic! So have a nosey at the steps and discover the recipe to being a true goddess!

How to Do Greek Golden Goddess Makeup for Halloween

What you need to have in order to recreate this look is:

• Makeup base, foundation, concealer

• A dark matte bronzer to match the golden accents

• A gold pigment

• Eyebrow kit

• Metallic gold eyeliner

• Decorative pearls

• Eye primer

• Eyeshadows in black, brown and gold

• Black eyeliner

• Black mascara

• Dark mauve lipstick

• Lash glue

• Gold foil

• Makeup brushes

Step 1: Start on a clean face, applying the makeup base and going for the ideal foundation tone for you. You can pick one in a slightly darker shade in order to create the effect of the perfect tanned skin that will look amazing in combination with the golden accents. Contour your face using a dark matte bronzer and as a blush apply a gold pigment (Liquid Gold Pigment from Makeup Geek).

Step 2: Shape your eyebrows using your favorite brow kit (ABH Dipbrow Pomade in Ebony). Next, using metallic gold eyeliner line the upper side of your brows. Gently apply the same golden eyeliner to your brows using a spooly brush.

Step 3: Stick some decorative pearls (different sizes) on your skin above the eyebrows using a lash glue. Start from the biggest pearls and gradually make your way with the smaller options.

Step 4: Prime your lids (Too Faced Shadow Insurance). Then, apply a black eyeshadow on the outer V of the eye, creating a soft and not so clearly defined wing (Black Diamond from ABH Lavish Palette).

Step 5: Define the crease using a brown eyeshadow (Truffle from the same palette). Apply a true gold pigment to the mobile lid (Liquid Gold Pigment from Makeup Geek).

Step 6: Apply black eyeliner to your upper lid and to your waterline (Inglot AMC Gel Eyeliner). Highlight your lower lid blending the same black and brown eyeshadows that you have used on the upper one.

Step 7: Apply the same gold pigment to the inner part of your lower lid. Next, using gold eyeliner draw a thin line under the black eyeliner you have applied on your waterline. You can also dust the lower lashes with the same golden eyeliner.

Step 8: Apply black mascara. Don’t forget about false eyelashes for a more eye-catching look (Iconic from House of Lashes). Using the same golden eyeliner, make some dots on the outer part of the eye.

Step 9: Stick some gold foil to your forehead using some lash glue.

Step 10: Apply a dark mauve lipstick. Define the central part of your lips with the same golden pigment you have used on the eyes.

Last but not least, you can leave your hair loose and effortless and use some golden hair accessories to give the ideal Greek twist to your look. Also beware of an overload of attention, as your Greek Golden Goddess Halloween makeup is sure to land you in the spotlight instantly!

Makeup by Evelina Paunescu for Fashionisers.com

