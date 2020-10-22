Don’t Love the Way Your Clothes Fit? These Procedures Can Help

There’s nothing more frustrating than having a closet full of clothes that don’t fit quite right. They’re beautiful and they’re expensive, but you don’t feel comfortable in them anymore.

Most often, this is absolutely no fault of your own. Life gets busier and you have less time to worry about counting calories or getting to the gym. At the same time, your metabolism slows down as you age and abandons you when you need it the most.

You can vow to double down on your workout routine, or try a fad diet. But neither is really sustainable or reasonable, given your busy life. Instead of growing frustrated with health regiments that don’t fit your lifestyle, you may be far better off with a body contouring procedure.

Here are a few of the most impactful and popular procedures.

Liposuction

One of the key selling points of liposuction is that it can take care of the stubborn pounds or inches that you can’t seem to shake with diet and exercise.

The ideal candidate for liposuction is a relatively healthy person who is within about 30% of their ideal weight. If you are younger, with more elastic skin, you will typically see better results.

However, it’s important to manage your own expectations. Liposuction is not a substitute for healthy weight loss and not an effective way to treat cellulite.

But if you’re just looking to tighten up and lose those last few pounds, it can be the perfect fit.

Abdominoplasty or the “Tummy Tuck”

We don’t have to tell you that the waist is notoriously tough to trim.

The ideal candidate for abdominoplasty is, once again, a reasonably healthy person, with reasonable expectations. They are looking for a bit of help with:

A protruding or bulging in the stomach area

Weakened abdominal muscles (from pregnancy or weight loss)

Excess fat or a loss of definition in the abdomen area

Loose or sagging abdominal skin

If you’re frustrated by the way clothes are fitting your midsection, this could be the answer.

Cellfina Cellulite Treatment

And then there is the eternally frustrating cellulite. You could try a crash diet or spending every waking moment on a Peloton bike. Or you can try something that’s proven to work and can show you lasting results for at least two years.

Cellfina is the first Health Canada approved treatment for cellulite. Your treatment can take place during a single appointment, under local anesthesia. Your results are often apparent within a few days, and you can typically resume your full daily activities in only 72 hours.

It could be time to stop being frustrated by the clothes in your closet, and stop being disappointed with fad diets and boot camps. Any of these 3 procedures can help you rediscover how much you love your “old” clothes, and help you fall in love with yourself all over again.