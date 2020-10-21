The Chicest Curly Bob Hairstyles to Try Now

When it comes to curly hair, there’s one thing we can all agree on – it’s never boring! Natural curls look mesmerizing on both short hairstyles and long lengths. If you’re itching for a change, a fresh cut might be just what the doctor ordered. Curly bob hairstyles are now virtually everywhere on social media. We sourced all the inspo you need to choose your next look. Don’t forget to pin your favorite styles to show your hairstylist exactly what you want!

Photo By @sazan/Instagram

Bob haircuts are a super chic way to get rid of the extra weight on your shoulders. Recreate this style to give your natural curls a major refresh and volume boost.