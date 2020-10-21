Four Accessories to Add to Your Autumn Wardrobe

Summer is well and truly over and, for those of you that are particularly fashion forward, you may be in the process of flipping your wardrobe to coincide with the changing of the seasons. Autumn is a favorite for many, especially when it comes to clothing. Chunky knits and cozy coats creep into our wardrobe and ditsy dresses and denim shorts are dismissed for another year.

When reorganizing your wardrobe for the cooler weather you may want to tap into current trends and seasonal must haves. In this article we are going to share four accessories that you might want to add to your wardrobe this autumn to stay on top of this season’s top trends.

Statement shades

Autumn is often a favourite season for many people, with bearable temperatures and still a bit of crisp sunshine to enjoy. This means that a great pair of sunglasses are still very much an essential and are not to be left behind in the summer months. It can really be worth investing in a pair of designer glasses as throughout the year they get so much wear. You can’t go wrong with a bold black frame as they are really versatile and will age well. They’ll have a practical use with the low sun you’ll experience while out driving too.

Chunky boots

A good pair of boots have long been a winter staple for most, however this year we have seen an influx of chunky soled boots from both designer and high street brands. Boots are great for everyday wear, and are easy to pair with almost any outfit. The benefits of this season’s larger and more serrated soles are that they are not only safer on those frosty morning walks, they are much more hard wearing and should also see you through winters to come.

Mask accessories

Not an accessory we would have envisioned needing or wanting, but thanks to a global pandemic we have reason to buy more cute accessories – even if it is for a face mask! Our safety is key during these times, so wearing a mask is absolutely a priority, but it needn’t be a hindrance to your oh so fashionable outfit, especially when there is the option of accessorising it with things such as mask chains. Whether you want to add it to an already statement mask, or just want to jazz up a standard surgical mask, there is no reason for your mask to ruin your look!

Chains

There is nothing subtle about one of this season’s many jewellery trends, chains. Whether it is a necklace, bracelet or a pair of earrings a bold chain link style will put you well within the trend. This trend doesn’t just stop and your standard gold and silver metal, pops of colour and different materials are more than welcome to create a real statement on an otherwise simple outfit. This is a trend you can get really creative with, by adding chains to other accessories such as bags, glasses or even bringing back the very 90s trend of trouser chains as seen on this season’s runways!