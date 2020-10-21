all the pretty burgundy hair colors to enrich your look this fall

As the nights get longer and the days get colder, we are drawn to colors that radiate warmth and contrast the season. Whether it’s our wardrobe, hair, or nails – vibrant and rich hues are part of our everyday look during this time of the year. Many fall drinks have been an inspiration for delicious hair color choices. This fall, we have the tasty red wine to thank for the newest dye job craze. If you haven’t heard it yet – burgundy hair colors are trending, and it won’t be long before you start spotting them on the streets. Read on to find out all the gorgeous ways you can hop on this trend!

Photo By @supernovahairstore/Instagram

The blend of purple and red creates stunning deep hues resembling different red wine shades. Dye your hair in a light burgundy color for a chic look this fall.