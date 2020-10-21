7 Fashion Staples to Create the Perfect Office Looks

Dressing for work seems like a straightforward task but sometimes it may not be as easy. This is especially true for who works in certain environments like offices with a formal or semi-formal dress policy. It is also hard to navigate the world of office attire without being repetitive and wearing always the same things. The secret to nailing the perfect office look is having a few staple pieces to incorporate in your looks.

Here is a list of seven items that will transform your office look and help you put together the best office outfits.

1. Tote Bag

When out all day, you need a place to keep your house keys, ID badge, lunch, laptop, book to read on your commute, etc. The best type of bag for this task is definitely a tote bag: spacious, structured, elegant and classic. Online there are many different stores to shop, Mirta for example has gorgeous Italian tote bags, all handmade with the finest leather.

2. Comfortable Heels

Kitten heels are very comfortable and of a manageable height. They are perfect for long days, as they don’t stress your feet and legs like high heels do. Alternatively, you can commute with a pair of flats or sneakers and change into high heels when you get to the office. No one will ever notice!

3. Blazer

A well-cut blazer goes well with almost anything, be it a jumpsuit, a dress or even over jeans for causal Friday. You can wear one to a client meeting, last-ditch presentation or evening corporate event. Also, always have a blazer on standby at the office, in case something comes up.

4. Sheath Dress

Sheath dresses are flattering, timeless and versatile, as they fit well on any body type. Its form-fitting and simple cut makes it a great dress for the office. Also, a sheath dress can go well with a blazer or a cardigan over it for the colder months. Make sure to own at least 2 and prefer in neutral colors like black, navy blue, gray or taupe.

5. Silk White Blouse

there are so many ways you can style a silk white blouse: under a blazer for that serious corporate look, with work pants on its own, paired with a classic pencil skirt or tucked into a nice pair of dark washed jeans for more casual occasions. Make sure that the blouse fits perfectly and consider getting it tailored, it ca make a huge difference.

6. Watch

Wear a nice elegant watch that’s not too visible nor flashy; choose one with a neutral color and avoid anything sparkly in the office setting. A watch is an accessory that steps up an outfit and transforms it into a professional and more polished look in an instant. Even more so when wearing a short-sleeved shirt or blouse.

7. Neutral Color Trench Coat

During the mild months, a trench coat should be your go-to for the office. Elegant, sophisticated and classic, it is one of the most important must haves of your office attire wardrobe. You can wear it over any other outfit and it will look good. The neutral color is to ensure that you wear it with all your office wear.

The staple items mentioned above are must-haves but there is still room to personalize your wardrobe and add a touch of style to your work clothes. What’s important is to keep things simple and elegant and, when in doubt, go for “less is more”.