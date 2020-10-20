These Witch Tattoos Will Put a Spell On Everyone Around You

Some girls wish to grow up into princesses, while some desire to become witches. Portraying yourself as a scary witch for Halloween never gets old, and neither do witch tattoos. Since the beginning of the spooky season, these tattoos have had a rise in popularity. But these designs are not merely a trend. If you’ve been thinking about how to express your undying fascination with the craft, we have found the best witchcraft-inspired tattoos for you! Below we gathered all the inspo you need, so keep scrolling and take your pick!

Photo By @dollheart.tattoos/Instagram

An adorable witch hat with a bow is a great way to flaunt your spooky spirit. It’s one of the cute small tattoo designs that will look good on any part of the body, but why not choose a more visible place to show off your witchy side?