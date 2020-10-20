DaVinci IQ2 Vaporizer Review: This Exciting Revamp Builds on the Original

Here at Haze Smoke Shop we are always looking for products that not only work great for you, but also ones we can get really excited about. The DaVinci IQ2 is definitely one of those products. This vape is currently the largest of the vapes being put out by DaVinci. We would also consider this to be one of the most comfortable portable vapes at any price point.

Let’s check it out.

What Comes in the Box?

While there is still going to be some setup required on your end, when you open the box for your DaVinci IQ2 Vaporizer you shouldn’t be too overwhelmed. This vape is a lot simpler in contrast to more in-depth, desktop vaporizers.

Inside the box you are going to find:

DaVinci IQ2 Vaporizer

USB Charging Cable

Dosage Pod with a capacity of 0.2g

Bubble Adapter

Ceramic Extract Tab

Difficulty of Use

Like we said before, this is an incredibly comfortable vape to use. As the vapour flows through the internal Flavour Chamber and mouthpiece, it cools down to the perfect temperature. When we are looking to have a potent-yet-gentle session, this is the vape we seek out.

But what about getting it set up and using it. You may be wondering if this vape will be difficult to use because of its higher price. Fortunately, it is actually incredibly simple and an absolute blast to use. When you’re loading it up, all you have to do is open the oven lid and load your dry herb into the chamber. If you feel like you can’t get enough of your bud in, it also features the ability to increase the size of the onboard oven spacer.

Once you have it loaded up you simply have to turn it on and wait for the unit to vibrate. This means it’s hot and ready to vape. From here, you get to enjoy a series of gentle and relaxing hits throughout an eight-minute session window.

For cleaning, there are some tips you can follow to ensure you get the most out of the IQ2. You should try to empty the oven out about a minute following your session. At this point, the load should still be warm enough to slide out easily without being so hot that you risk burning yourself.

Features

Let’s talk a bit about what features come with this premium vape. To start, the IQ2 has a fairly slow (in comparison to the original IQ) heat up time. It can reach 390F in one minute on a fully charged battery, but this becomes closer to 90 seconds as the battery begins to drain. This allows for the vape to run much cooler overall than its previous incarnation. It is also slower than most other vapes released today, but the 15-second difference between this vape and others is hardly an issue.

The IQ2 runs on removable 18650 batteries. Off a single charge on a typical 18650 battery, you should be able to get around nine full sessions at max temperature. The battery will take around 6 hours to charge from dead inside of the IQ2, but if you remove it and charge in an external charger it should be faster.

Like we said before, the IQ2 features an oven with adjustable sizes. This is done through the use of, what DaVinci calls, a pearl. This oval-shaped metal orb holds your bud in place with the oven door closed. It can be adjusted up and down to give you a bit more room in your oven chamber or to keep your bud more tightly back. This can reduce the chamber size by up to a third.

The IQ2 also features some concentrate accessories if you want to do more than dry-herb vaping. This technology included out of the box is similar to other conduction vapes that offer similar accessories. The IQ2’s ceramic dosage pod can handle herbs concentrates, and even both at the same time. It includes a ceramic extract disc as well as organic cotton pads that fit into the dosage pod to hold onto concentrates.

While you may expect the hit to feel more like a dab, that is not the experience you can expect from the IQ2. The IQ2 vapes the concentrates over the course of a full session. This leaves you with lighter, gentler hits that, in the end, will get you to the point you’d be expecting if you consumed the concentrate more traditionally. These concentrate accessories are never our favorite aspect of dry-herb vapes, but we were definitely surprised and pleased by what the IQ2 had to offer.

You will also be excited to learn that the IQ2 is featuring new dosing control technology. After you pack the vape and turn it on, all you need to do to access this feature is click the power button twice in quick succession. Enter the amount of THC and CBD that is in your herb and how full the oven is. The IQ2 with handle the rest and display how much has been consumed with each hit.

This feature is also available to be used through the IQ2’s smartphone app integration, though this is a feature that has had some roadblocks. In November, Apple banned all vaporizer apps from their app store. On Android the app is available, but most users agree that it does not function as well as they want and it only has a 1.8-star rating.

Final Verdict

To wrap this up, the DaVinci IQ2 is definitely a premium, portable vaporizer. We recommend it if you are tired of cheaper vapes breaking down or being difficult to clean. The IQ2’s build quality is second to none and has even been released in a carbon-fibre variant. The dosage control, removable batteries, and adjustable oven size standout as great features for anyone looking to enjoy a smooth vape wherever they may be.