Cute & Spooky Halloween Hairstyles to Recreate in Honor of Your Favorite Holiday

With each day passing by, October 31 is getting closer, and the excitement for the perfect spooky look is growing. You might have already decided on which Halloween makeup to wear, but let’s not forget about your hairstyle. We dug through our social media feeds to find the most extravagant, mystic, and cute styles you can DIY. Keep scrolling to discover all the inspo you need to nail spooky Halloween hairstyles this season.

Photo By @hannah_hairstyles/Instagram

A silly spider in your hair will perfectly capture your Halloween spirit. Get creative with the materials you have on hand to accessorize your tight bun.