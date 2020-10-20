Creepy Doll Makeup Tutorial for Halloween

Scary Halloween makeup, creative costumes, frightening stories, and chilling events. There is so much excitement around Halloween that many people look forward to it for it the entire year! As the first rainy days arrive and the first yellowish orange leaves cover the streets, everyone rushes to find the most creative Halloween costumes and ponders on scary Halloween makeup looks and hair that will make them completely unrecognizable among their friends and relatives! Guys turn into zombies and vampires, while girls opt for sexier looks or that of innocent fairies! It’s time for Halloween makeup tutorials now, fashionisers, or more precisely, for a creepy doll makeup tutorial!

How to Do Creepy Doll Halloween Makeup

While the candy corn makeup keeps on being a Halloween classic, sometimes you want to be bolder and more frightening. If you want to combine the girly with the scary, the creepy doll Halloween makeup is right for you! What you’ll need for doing this makeup is:

• High coverage foundation, concealer

• Glue stick

• White cream eyeshadow or eye pencil

• Eyeshadows in pink, indigo, lilac, purple, brown and black

• Black eyeliner and black eye pencil

• Black mascara

• Fake eyelashes

• Lip liner and red lipstick

• Bright pink blush

• Makeup brushes

Ready for some fun? Here we go with the steps!

Step 1: Apply a makeup base, then a foundation all over your face!

Step 2: Cover your eyebrows with a glue stick. Apply a concealer or a high coverage foundation over the glue.

Step 3: Apply a white cream eyeshadow or white eye pencil under your lower lid and on your upper lid to your crease line. Try to apply the pencil on your lower lid in a circular shape.

Step 4: Underline your waterline with white eye pencil. Next, use a white matte eyeshadow on the area under your lower lid.

Step 5: Apply a light pink eyeshadow on your upper lid. Above the pink use a black eyeshadow, making sure you don’t mix the two colors.

Step 6: Apply an indigo eyeshadow and a shimmery lilac hue above the black color, creating a smokey effect.



Step 7: Draw a fake rounded eyebrow with a black eye pencil.

Step 8: With black eyeliner line your upper lid and the lower area, where we have applied the white pencil earlier.

Step 9: Apply a dark purple eyeshadow under the fake lower lid.

Step 10: Apply black mascara and fake eyelashes. For your lower lid, use individual lash extensions.

Step 11: Reshape your lips with a lip liner and apply a matte red lipstick.

Step 12: Apply a bright pink blush on your cheeks and contour your nose with a brown eyeshadow.

Your creepy doll makeup is ready! Don’t forget to make two low ponytails for an ultimate girlish look!

Makeup by Evelina Paunescu for Fashionisers.com

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Creative Halloween Makeup Ideas You Need To Try