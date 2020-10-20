Crafty+ (Plus) Vaporizer Review: This Small Vape Punches Up

Storz and Bickel is a brand that is nearly synonymous with quality in the cannabis vaping scene. Their best selling product, the Volcano Vaporizer, has long set the standard of what makes a quality desktop vape. In recent years, the company has been breaking into the handheld and mini-portable vaporizer scene.

One of their recent releases, the Crafty+ (Plus) is a welcome addition to the shelves here at Haze Smoke Shop. We have had a great time exploring this product and finding out just how great it can be.

Let’s check it out.

What Comes in the Box?

The Crafty+ doesn’t include as many accessories as some of the other vapes on the market, but the ones it does include should allow you to vape the way you want to.

Inside the box you are going to find:

Crafty+ (Plus) Vaporizer

USB Cable

3 Small Base Seal Rings

3 Small Normal Screens

3 Small Coarse Screens

2 Small Drip Pads

1 Dosing Capsule

User Manual

Safety Instructions

Difficulty of Use

In November of 2019, Apple began cracking down on certain apps in their store. One of these categories that was outright banned was apps related to vaping products. As of now, Apple has not rolled back its decision. If you are an iPhone user, this vape is essentially a brick to you as the vast majority of its features are only accessible through this app. For Android users, however, the app is still up and running.

The Crafty+ only has one button and all it does is control the power and allow users to toggle through three different temperatures. Through the app, however, users can access a full suite of controls that will give them the ultimate ability to control their device.

The app includes precision temperature control, a battery meter, a find-my-vape function that will make your vape vibrate until you find it, technical information and instructions. There are also some additional features, though these are mostly for cosmetic purposes.

Other than the issue with the app for iPhone users, this vape is actually fairly easy to maintain. To keep it clean and ready to go all you should ever need is some rubbing alcohol and soapy water. As long as you empty the bowl soon after use and brush off the screen after each session, however, you will find you don’t need to do a deep cleaning all that often.

With an easy to clean oven chamber, an integrated smartphone app that provides simple control, and minimalist design philosophy, it is safe to say this is an incredibly easy vape to use.

Features

One of the major selling points of the Crafty+ Vaporizer is its incredibly durable design. From the older Crafty units, there have been some major upgrades to keep this vape running for a long time. They have added better firmware, circuit boards, and a much better material construction than their predecessor.

The device can certainly take a beating with its stainless steel and aluminum construction. It is covered in heat spreading ridges that will keep your vape and your hand cool as you use it throughout your sessions.

The battery charge in the Crafty+ does leave some room for improvement in future models. On a single charge, we have been able to run it for a total of 40 minutes. This is equivalent to around five or six bowls. Other vapes on the market can easily double this runtime and we were really hoping this would have been expanded upon from the previous model.

When fully charged, the vape will take around 80 seconds to reach its max temperature. Towards the end of a charge, which won’t take too long if you are using it throughout the day, it will take closer to two minutes to heat up. This is considerably slower than most vapes released over the last few years. That said, once it gets up to temperature it is ready to go, unlike some other vapes that claim they are ready in 30 seconds but end up having very weak vapour production for the first few draws of a session.

To charge the device, your only option will be to use the micro-USB port on the device. This is due to the fact that S&B has opted to use a hardwired internal battery on the Crafty+. This method of charging is incredibly slow compared to newer connection types like USB-C, or even a specialized power cord that doesn’t rely on the limiting factors of a USB connection.

If you are concerned about your health, you can vape knowing the Crafty+ has taken this into account. All materials used in the product have been certified as medical grade. The air path is entirely isolated from any electronic components. The device has also been through rigorous testing by German authorities, meaning it has gone through more testing than most other products on the market.

Final Verdict

In the end, despite its flaws, the Crafty+ Vaporizer is a solid vape. While its battery is definitely weak compared to many other products on the market, the quality of the vapour it puts out, as well as the level of customizability offered by the Android app will sure to be a hit.

It is honestly one of the hardest hitting portables we have had the pleasure of trying. This means it is going to be a great vape for frequent users. As a connoisseur-level vaporizer, it is not cheap. With that in mind, if you are more concerned about high-quality vapour than you are about the price of the unit you should definitely consider the Crafty+.