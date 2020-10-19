Here is How to Wear Animal Print Outfits For Fall Like a Style Icon

Animal prints never feel dated. These vibrant pieces can live in your wardrobe for many seasons and offer numerous styling options. Whether you choose these patterns to accessorize your look or let them dominate your outfits, you’ll score an eye-catching style. If you need some help incorporating prints into your fall wardrobe, we got all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out how to wear animal print outfits like a style icon!

Photo By @karloina.lorent/Instagram

Choose a stylish leopard print shirt as the center of your outfit. Combine it with a brown overcoat and faux leather shorts for a chic fall-appropriate look.