tie-dye nails are trending for fall

When changing up our wardrobe and makeup stash for the upcoming season, we shouldn’t forget about updating our nail routine. As the weather goes colder, we might be tempted to reach for trending nail polishes in darker shades, but this fall there’s an unexpected manicure on the rise. The arts-and-crafts patterns are having a moment in the spotlight and they’re bringing back the colorful tye-dye nails. Beautiful tye-dye designs are popping up on our social media feeds. We gathered all the info you need to embrace this trend. Scroll down for our gallery of gorgeous tye-dye nails you can DIY at home.

Photo By @nailpromagazine/Instagram

Add swirls of color to your nails for an eye-catching look. There’s no need to be precise, so you can just get creative and have fun.