layered bob haircuts to refresh your look this fall

The bob is an all-time classic cut suitable for women of all ages. With so many styling options, everyone can find the perfect bob cut for their desired look. As a chic variation, layered bob haircuts have been widely accepted by women with different hair types. If you’re itching for a cut to refresh your look this fall, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some gorgeous layered bob haircuts that will make you book an appointment at the salon ASAP.

Photo By @serginho_studioa/Instagram

Adding layers to a bob cut creates movement and texture. Choose a voluminous, wavy bob for a chic look this fall.