easy halloween makeup looks that everyone can recreate

The spooky season has started, and with Halloween almost here, everyone is in stress mode over their festive look. Since the holiday will be celebrated virtually this year, it’s natural to put the most focus on your makeup. If you still haven’t decided on your Halloween look, you’ve come to the right place. We gathered some of the most gorgeous, yet easy Halloween makeup looks that you can DIY. Keep scrolling to get inspired.

Photo By @wiskola/Instagram

Sculls are among the most popular makeup looks this time of year and they’re incredibly versatile. Our favorite pick is this cute pink-hued look that’s super easy to recreate. Combine a shimmery halo makeup look with strong contouring and you’re all set!