Choose Some of These Stunning Cool Toned Hair Colors To Contrast The Fall Aesthetic

When the temperatures drop, almost as a rule, we tend to choose warmer colors for our looks – no matter if it’s our wardrobe, hair, or makeup. Still, hair trends have decided to take a new turn this fall. Suddenly our Insta feeds are all about cool toned hair colors. It might seem like a bold decision to make, but the finished look is absolutely worth it. Need more convincing? Flip through our gallery for a change of heart and abundance of inspiration!

Photo By @rossmichaelssalon/Instagram

The mint green shade has reigned supreme for quite some time. From blogger-approved wardrobes to nail polishes and hair colors, this hue is here to stay. Choose mint hair this fall for a chic, icy look.