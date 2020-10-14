ingenious halloween makeup looks to try this spooky season

If Halloween makeup was your best bet for a last-minute costume before, this year it is the center of attention. Since parties and trick-or-treating is canceled, spooky makeup looks are the perfect way to show off your holiday spirit at a Zoom gathering. Below we gathered the most eye-catching spooky makeup looks you can try instead of a Halloween costume.

Photo By @the_wigs_and_makeup_manager/Instagram

This incredibly detailed Halloween makeup look draws inspiration from the mythological Medusa. Recreating the green and yellow body makeup may be a bit difficult, but the result is worth it. Finish the look with a snake headset for an extravagant appearance.