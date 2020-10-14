How to Choose a Winter Perfume

Summer is coming to an end. In fact, 2020 is finally coming to an end! It’s been a rough year for a lot of us, and globally it’s been quite chaotic.



Isolation and restrictions has taken its toll on countries, cities and people. Being away from friends, family and other loved ones is not an easy thing.



Since the year started so poorly, we should do our best to end it in the best way possible. Let’s make the best out of what we have during these last months of the year.

Christmas times and perfumes

Restrictions are not as hard any longer, and we hope it stays that way. We can finally meet friends, family and co-workers again.



Winter is knocking on the door, which means family time indoors. TV watching, discussions at the dinner table, board games and just enjoying the company together in the sofa.



Not to mention the Christmas tree, presents and table filled with delicious food. Thanks, mom!



It’s a special time, indeed. To make the occasion even more special, you’d want to spark things up a little further with a nice winter cologne. A fragrance that completes the circle of this great part of the year.



But it’s not as easy as you’d think it is, to choose a good perfume for the winter. This season requires more from your scents than most people are aware of.



Here’s what you need to know, to get the most out of your fragrances during winter.

1. Base notes are key

In the summer we can play around with top notes of cherry, strawberry and fruits. Since we have a lot of more oils in the skin when it’s warm, those details of the perfume live much longer and are more intense.



In the winter, though, the base notes are what makes the perfume. Those are the ones that will be present for most of the time.



Typical winter notes are: cinnamon, vanilla, cardamom, patchouli, sandalwood and tobacco.



You’d want to look for woody, spicy and sweet bases – not floral or fresh ones, as that is better suited for the summer.

2. Colognes are often a no-no

Colognes during winter, or in colder climates, are a huge waste of money. Surprisingly few people are aware of this.



Have you ever noticed that perfumes can differ greatly from person to person? While a specific perfume might be super intense and have great longevity for one person – it can be sour, weak and disappear within a couple of hours for another person.



The reason for this, is that perfumes need to mix with the natural oils on your skin. When they mix, it affects the scent itself and the longevity of the fragrance.



During the winter most people have dry skin, which means that the natural oils in our skin has been reduced greatly. In other means, it’s less for your perfume to mix and hold on to. Making the perfume weaker in both performance and longevity.



A cologne contains around 2-4% perfume oil, which means that it’s already very soft. In colder times it’s even weaker.



An EdP (Eau de Parfum) is much stronger and usually contains 15-20% perfume oil. This is what you want to get when it’s cold outside and there are less oils on your skin for the fragrances to mix with.

3. You want warmth and comfort

Winter is the time when we all come together under one roof. It’s cosy, family-oriented and warm. You’d want to reflect this in your perfume, as well.



When you choose a perfume for a specific season, it’s important to imagine what it’s going to be like. What is the occasion, surrounding and weather like?



You don’t want to sit at the Christmas table with a fragrance that reminds people of Italian beaches and apple trees. Rather, you’d want to connect and be one with the season and occasion. Be winter.



You don’t sit with shorts, Hawaii shorts and a sombrero on the head at Christmas. The same goes for perfumes. You pick and choose both clothes and fragrances after season and occasion.



This is why we recommend warmer, a little thicker and more intense perfumes. You can never go wrong with cinnamon, vanilla, powdery musk and wood, during winter.



