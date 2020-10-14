6 Healthy Foods That Can Improve Your Kids Dental Health

Nutrition and the foods a child eats has a direct impact on their dental health. Poor nutrition is a significant contributor to tooth decay and gum disease. Foods that are rich in sugars and high carbohydrates trigger the release of plaque acids, which affects enamel. In the long run, these acids break down the enamel to form a cavity.

Dr. Bryan Shanahan, a kids dentist in Flagstaff, AZ, agrees that kids need proper nutrition to stay and grow healthy. Good nutrition means kids are eating regularly from all the healthy food groups. Some specific beneficial foods include:

1. Seeds and Nuts

Seeds and nuts have natural fats, which help to protect teeth against bacteria. The oil content in seeds can also help to strengthen enamel; thus, making the teeth more resistant to decay and cavities. In addition, sunflower seeds contain folic acid, an important nutrient, which can decrease gum inflammation.

2. Cheese and Yogurt

Dairy products also help to maintain the dental health of children. For instance, yogurt has a lot of protein and calcium content. Calcium helps keep the teeth of kids intact, while protein acts as a building block. Moreover, proteins play a vital role in repairing enamel after cases of bacteria invasion. Some of the highest dairy products in calcium and protein include cheese and yogurt. There are other non-dairy sources that are rich in protein and calcium, which include:

Almonds

Cereals

Enriched waffles

Orange juice

Beans

Tofu

3. Apples

Apples are an important addition to children’s diets. Although children are more enticed by apple juice, fresh apples are much better. Chewing stimulates the production of saliva, and the more that is produced, the more the levels of malic and citric acids in the mouth decreases. Additionally, saliva gets rid of food particles that can lead to tooth cavities.

4. Spinach

Phosphorus is a vital mineral, which the body needs. This type of mineral is mainly found in leafy greens, especially spinach. A few servings of spinach is important for the dental health of your children. This is especially true during the teething process. During this developmental stage, phosphorus is essential in establishing a strong structure for their projections or teeth.

5. Salmon

Salmon contains vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids that protect gums and teeth. Omega-3 fatty acids are also tasked with preventing the inception of dental diseases because of DHA’s anti-inflammatory properties. On the other hand, vitamin D in salmon is important for keeping jawbones and teeth strong.

6. Strawberries and Limes

Different kinds of bacteria can be found in the kid’s mouth. Some of these bacteria can eventually lead to gingivitis, which is typically the initial stage of gum disease. Vitamin C in limes and strawberries can help to get rid of these bacteria and increase the amount of collagen in gums. However, immediately after taking limes and strawberries, kid dentists recommend that children wait for 30 minutes or more before brushing their teeth. This is because these fruits have citric acid that can weaken enamel; thus, making teeth susceptible to destruction. Other products that have vitamin C include:

Tomatoes

Orange, yellow, and red peppers

Sweet potatoes

Healthy Foods for Dental Wellness!

Kids’ dental health should be your ultimate goal as a parent. Therefore, encourage your kids to eat vegetables and fruits. Healthy foodstuffs just don’t satiate your children’s diet – they also maintain their dental wellness. Hence, providing a healthy diet will not only indicate that you’re doing a commendable job, but it also means that your children will grow to be responsible women and men.