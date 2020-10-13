What to Know Before You Get a Liposuction

Have you tried everything to get rid of fat? Maybe the diet plans did not work, or you have a too-busy schedule to hit the gym regularly. Whatever the case is, liposuction is still an option and a common concern for many regarding the surgery and its implications. For many years, liposuction has been quite popular due to its effectiveness in getting rid of unwanted fat permanently. If you are considering going for liposuction, read on to learn more about the implications of this cosmetic surgery.

Who Performs Liposuction?

Usually, a dermatologic surgeon performs the procedure of liposuction. But it can also be done by a plastic surgeon. This procedure targets the excess fats in some regions of the human body, such as the belly, hips, thighs, arms, and even the chin area. Successful liposuction will improve the look of your face and body for the better.

Who Needs Liposuction?

As with any surgical procedure, this cosmetic surgery carries certain risks as well. Firstly, it will not help you get rid of cellulite. Secondly, you will need to be in good health, preferably within 30% of your ideal weight. If your immune system is weak and you have blood pressure issues or heart problems, your surgeon will not recommend you to proceed with liposuction. It is recommended to consult your doctor before proceeding with this surgery.

Benefits of Liposuction

The primary benefit of liposuction is that you will lose weight from body areas with stubborn fat. It is important to note that liposuction is not a weight-loss treatment. It reduces unwanted fat for aesthetic purposes. Therefore, your surgeon is more likely to assess your skin before proceeding with the treatment. Typically, people with fair elastic skin are considered the ideal candidates for liposuction. Going for liposuction can be risky if you have saggy and loose skin. For instance, it can lead to uneven and dimpled skin.

How is the Procedure Performed?

Surgeons recommend to stop eating and drinking at least 12 hours before the procedure. Also, blood-thinning medications, such as aspirin, need to be avoided at any cost. During liposuction, the surgeon will make tiny incisions in the skin on the target area. After incisions are made, a cannula (thin tube) is inserted into the fat. Fat is sucked out with the help of a syringe.

What to Expect After Procedure

You will be given local anesthesia before the procedure so that you feel no pain during liposuction. There is a greater chance that you will be allowed to go home on the same day after your surgery. It is recommended to have a family or close friend accompany you so that they can drive you home and assist you after your surgery. If you want to know more about post-surgery irregularities, read Dr. Breslow’s article.

What to Know About Your Doctor?

Before trusting your liposuction surgeon, make sure that they are American board certified. Also, get an insight into their experience and read reviews by their former clients. Your doctor might follow-up with you post-surgery to ensure that everything is healing correctly.