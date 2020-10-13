Mesmerizing Inner Strength Tattoos For Women to Serve As a Reminder Daily & in Tough Times

Tattoos are one of the most beautiful modern ways of self-expression. Since they are permanent, we want to paint our body with something that will please us for many years to come. When we’re choosing a new tattoo, many of us opt for a design with deeper meaning – so why not make your tattoo a reminder to keep going? When tough times come around, it easy to forget about the power we hold inside – and that’s where inner strength tattoos can serve a purpose. From powerful quotes to delicate pieces of art, we gathered some gorgeous tattoos designs that serve as a reminder of how strong you are when you need it most.

Photo By @hktattoo_cara/Instagram

Simple words on your forearms can give you the motivation to keep going even through the hardest of days. Faith and strength are all you need, and your tattoos will be here to remind you to never give up.