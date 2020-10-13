Fall Monochrome Outfits – How to Nail The Trending One-Color Aesthetic

If you’re a fashionable lady who likes to keep it classy, you most likely have a closet full of beige, black, and white pieces. A while ago, neutral clothes were all the rage, but if this classic aesthetic starts to feel a little dull, we have good news! Insta influencers are embracing every shade of the spectrum, choosing fall monochrome outfits even in bright colors. From entry-level options to extreme presentations, we gathered stylish examples of how to wear monochrome looks.

Photo By @itsjustinesjournal/Instagram

Outfits in earthy tones perfectly fit the fall aesthetic. Combine different shades of brown and beige to nail a distinctive neutral look that’s anything but boring.