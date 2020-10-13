Be the Prom Queen! Should You Wear a Long or Short Dress to Prom?

Prom—it’s one of the biggest nights of your high school career. So what will you wear?

Deciding on your prom dress is a huge decision, as you want to look your absolute best on your special occasion. Prom night is a big affair, from photos, dinner out, a limo ride, and an evening of dancing and fun, so you need to be both comfortable and stylish.

Many students debate over wearing a short or long dress to prom. While longer dresses are more traditional, both short and long dresses (or even pantsuits!) are completely acceptable when it comes to prom attire.

If you’re debating over which dress style is best for you, you’re not alone. To help you out, here’s our guide to both types of dresses, looking at the pros and cons of both. Keep reading to learn more—then find the perfect dress for you.

Why Long Dresses?

When it comes to prom dresses, long dresses are the traditional choice for prom. They look elegant and gorgeous on everyone, so are one of the most popular choices.

Advantages

We love long prom dresses for the fairytale feeling they create—in your long prom dress, you’ll truly feel like a princess! Long dresses come in all sorts of styles, including ball gowns, open back, mermaid, fitted, and strapless.

If you are wondering where to buy prom dresses, check out your local department store, or shop online. Jovani prom dresses offer a wide range of styles, so you can browse online to get inspiration. Or, if you’re really creative, and you’re wondering how to make a prom dress, there are plenty of simple patterns you can pick up from your local sewing shop.

Many students also like long dresses as they are considered more formal, and prom tends to be thought of as the most formal social event of the year. We don’t get many opportunities to wear long dresses or get dressed up for black-tie events, so prom is a great excuse to have fun with formalwear and plan a beautiful look for the night.

Because long dresses are so popular, you’ll tend to find a lot of them in shops, giving you plenty of choices of styles, colors, and looks.

Disadvantages

There are plenty of amazing reasons to wear long dresses, but there are a few things to think about as well.

Prom tends to be in the spring season, when the weather can be warm. Long dresses can sometimes be hot, so make sure you’ll be comfortable wearing one all night, especially when you’re dancing and moving around all through the evening.

Also, if you are on the shorter side, long dresses can sometimes make you look shorter. However, if you’re set on a long dress, you’re sure to find one that suits, just try on plenty of styles until you find one that flatters your figure.

It’s important to remember that if a dress is too long, you can always get it tailored so that it looks beautiful on your body.

Or, Is Short the Way to Go?

As an alternative to the long prom dress, perhaps you’re thinking about a short dress. Short dresses are increasingly popular with prom attendees, so there are a few great reasons to consider this option.

Advantages

Although in decades past, longer dresses were expected, this is no longer the case. It’s perfectly acceptable to go short and stylish!

Short dresses are fantastic for dancing—one of the best things to do at prom. You may be more comfortable dancing in a short dress, and you don’t need to worry about your date accidentally stepping on your hem.

Short dresses can be flattering as well, as they tend to make you look taller and show off your legs. If paired with heels, they can make your legs look longer and create a beautiful, stylish look.

Short dresses can sometimes be more affordable, since less fabric is required to make them. Plus, you’re more likely to wear it again, since there are more occasions to wear short dresses than long ones. Plenty of short dresses aren’t limited to the prom and formal wear section, so this may give you more choice.

Disadvantages

There are a few things to think about before deciding on a short dress. If you’re tall, you may feel uncomfortable wearing a short dress, as they tend to show off a lot of leg and are less modest than longer dresses. Before going too short, make sure your parents are ok with it!

If you wear a short dress, you may feel like you’ve missed out on the traditional prom experience and an opportunity to wear a long, formal dress. However, it’s all about personal choice!

So, Will You Wear a Long or Short Dress to Prom This Year?

Now that you know more about the pros and cons of both types of dresses, which one is for you? Deciding whether to wear a short or long dress to prom is entirely up to you, so use the tips above to think about it before deciding.

It can also help to try on dresses before deciding. After trying on a few various styles of both long and short dresses, you’ll naturally start to lean towards one over the other.

Then, consider which style and color work best for you! You can ask friends and family for advice, but when it comes down to it, there is no right or wrong answer.

Go with whatever style of dress you like best, and you’re sure to feel comfortable and confident for the big night!

