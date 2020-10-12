The Best Layered Haircuts For Long Hair to Refresh Your Look

Those who manage to grow healthy long hair have endless styling possibilities. If you’re one of the lucky ones and need some guidance for choosing your next hairstyle, you’ve come to the right place. Layered haircuts for long hair will beautifully expose your long lengths and infuse your look with dimension. We rounded up the most beautiful variations for you to try!

Photo By @natalieannehair/Instagram

Layered haircuts for long hair are a great way to remove some weight off your shoulders while saving your lengths. A soft balayage and a layered cut will give you a dreamy dimensional, and voluminous look that will add elegance to your appearance.