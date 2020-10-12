Is HIFU Worth It and Is It For You?

There is simply no denying that there are a lot of modern miracles available in today’s medical industry. Doctors and surgeons can do things that people only dreamed about 10 or 20 years ago. Combine this with the properties and capabilities of today’s medicine, and the sky really is the limit. Despite all of this, one treatment or procedure that’s been getting a lot of attention as of late is HIFU, also known as “High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound.”

This is especially true in the Singapore area. Why in Singapore? Because it offers benefits and properties that combat certain conditions that come along with living in the area, like the constant exposure to humid and hot weather. Regardless, this is a procedure that a lot of people can benefit from. It is also a procedure that some might want to avoid. Is it right for you? That’s what you’ll want to know before you go in for a consultation. This will not only help you save a lot of potential money, but it’ll save you a lot of time and effort in the process.

What Is HIFU?

Just for those unfamiliar, it won’t hurt to take a few minutes to review this procedure and exactly what it is. HIFU is basically like a facelift but without surgery. It is mainly utilized to tighten saggy, wrinkly skin. It does so by utilizing ultrasound technology. This procedure has proven to be effective for treatments associated with tumors, but there are some Singaporean doctors offering the procedure as an augmentative one.

How HIFU Works

Knowing what HIFU is isn’t necessarily the same thing as knowing how it works either. What you need to know is the basics of the procedure. Your surgeon will go over the procedure with you during your initial evaluation. This is the perfect time to ask questions, so you can later determine if HIFU will work for you.

HIFU has also shown to be very effective in lifting droopy eyelids and fine wrinkles. Unfortunately, not enough people with these facial imperfections are familiar with this procedure because they continue to undergo extensive facelift procedures that cost thousands.

It is crucial to determine if HIFU for your face is suitable for you in advance.

If you are in need of any of these procedures or benefits, it is possible that HIFU treatments could be perfect for you. It is a non-invasive procedure, meaning that it can be performed right in the doctor’s office with little to no downtime. Heck, it is something that you could have done on your lunch break and go right back to work afterward. Modern medicine truly is a marvel.

Ultrasound Technology Like You Have Never Seen Before

Throughout this article, you’ve heard time and time again that focused-ultrasound utilizes technology to generate heat beneath the layers of skin where collagen is produced naturally. This growth then in turn provides a plethora of benefits. All that being said, one needs to be aware of the fact that this is not the same ultrasound technology that is utilized to diagnose tumors and other abnormalities.

If you have any questions, you should speak with your primary care physician. It is crucial to know the potential risks and complications in advance. This information will come in handy in helping you determine if this is a procedure you really want to undergo.

HIFU has been described by many patients as “non-invasive.” So, it will not leave you suffering mercilessly once it is over. Again, speak with your physician prior to your evaluation if you have any concerns.

That being said, when it comes to augmentations, the technology is used in a non-invasive manner, making the procedures only last several minutes at a time. As was mentioned, you could get a HIFU facelift on your lunch break and return right back to work after.

Who Are Suitable Candidates?

While HIFU is considered one of the safest treatments available, it is one that is only suitable for certain individuals. A good candidate would be someone who is aged thirty and up with skin on their face or neck that has become laxer. If such individuals are looking to lift or tighten the area, this procedure would be perfect. It is typically used to stimulate collagen production while also helping delay the aging process.