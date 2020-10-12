How to Fight Wrinkles Naturally

Wrinkles are something we want to hide from, but the reality is that we will all begin getting these one day- most of us sooner than we’d like. While wrinkles are a natural part of the aging process, no one seems to be fond of them. In our society, they give the image of age and experience. As we get older, our skin becomes thinner and less elastic, creating wrinkles instead of bouncing back from our facial expressions and the damage we present our face with daily. Factors that worsen wrinkles include sunlight, smoking, dehydration, and, of course, genetics.

Some people take to plastic or cosmetic surgery as a way to get rid of wrinkles (Fillers, Botox, and Facelifts, oh my!), but there are still natural ways to fight wrinkles to help you age more gracefully. While natural remedies will never quite eliminate wrinkles entirely, some will surely slow the process and allow you to age more gracefully. Here below we will address some of the major ways to stop wrinkles from forming as naturally as possible.

Frownies

The best way to stop wrinkles from developing is keeping them from forming in the first place. Most of our deepest lines come from us spending 8 hours a night on our faces. When we sleep on our sides (or god forbid our stomachs), our skin bunches and pulls together to form lines and wrinkles. Being held that way all night isn’t good for our skin one way or another. An age-old beauty secret is to only sleep on your back, but some of us just don’t want to give up side-sleeping. And it’s hard to control when you’re passed out, anyway. So, turn to Frownies! Frownies are patches that you can put on your face over the spaces you get wrinkles on at night. Simply cut them out, spray them with rose water, and stick them to your face in the places where your wrinkles form. It seems simple, but it really does do the trick. By pulling your skin firm and applying the Frownies, lines have a hard time forming in that spot, keeping deep lines away.

Hydration, Hydration, Hydration!

Hydration really is the magic key to solving a lot of skin problems. And wrinkles are just another problem that hydration can help with. Healthy skin starts from within, so help fight wrinkles at the root of the cause by drinking water daily! Be sure to hydrate yourself from the inside. Aside from drinking water, avoid alcohol or other dehydrating substances. Then, move on to hydrating from the outside. On the outside, creams containing retinol and hyaluronic acid also help well with aging. Find a reliable skincare cream that you love and stick with it. Hydrate with a day cream in the morning under your makeup and finish off the day with a good, moisturizing night cream. When you rub your face, but sure to push up and never pull down on your skin, especially the areas under your eyes.

Use SPF

Since sun damage is a major reason we get wrinkles, staying safely out of the sun is another great way to prevent getting them. SPF is also key here, as it can protect us when we go outside. Use makeup or tinted moisturizer that has SPF in it or apply SPF under your makeup daily. The more you’re going to be in the sun, the more cautious you should be of this. Even if you think you won’t be in the sun, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Wash Your Face Twice a Day (Or More if You’re Sweating)

Believe it or not, the cleaner we keep our face, the more wrinkles stay away! Cleansing your face in the morning when you rise and at night before bed-both- is pivotal in keeping your face youthful. When you sweat or in an environment full of dust and dirt, go ahead and wash it another time to ensure your face is clean. Having a consistently clean face prevents wrinkles!

Now you know! None of us like getting older. But the best we can do is age gracefully by fighting wrinkles at a young age. Utilize the tips above for glowing, healthy skin!

