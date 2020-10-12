Fashion’s Secret Facelift

Browsing the latest fashion magazine, you may be wondering how everyone manages to look so perfect. You scroll through your Instagram feed and see beautiful person after beautiful person. You might not even realize how many of them are going for beauty enhancement surgery.

There is a new one that’s making the rounds these days, known as a thread lift. It’s a quick, simple procedure that can be performed without any downtime or any scarring. That means that someone can have it done in an afternoon and no one else will be the wiser. There are probably plenty of famous faces that have been enhanced with this cosmetic procedure. Even people you know personally might be getting it done and not telling anyone.

What’s a Thread Lift?

People have been getting face lifts and nips and tucks for years, so what makes this particular lift special? It’s because it doesn’t leave any noticeable marks and it is completely safe. When getting a thread lift in Singapore, the patient will have a few threads of Polydioxanone inserted under their skin, usually under the skin of the face.

These threads create an instant lifted look, enhancing the patient’s beauty without any need to wait for effective results. The surgeon can tell right away if the procedure was a success or not and make adjustments as necessary.

The thread lift is a very quick procedure, which is part of why it is so popular. It only takes about 30 minutes to complete. Some people who undergo the operation will have it done on their lunch break and then return to work afterwards.

They don’t need to take any time to recover since it is not a very invasive or intense procedure. You won’t even have to be given anesthesia or put under, though some people prefer a numbing agent for the initial insertion.

What the Thread Lift Does

Singapore residents who undergo this procedure are doing so because they want to enhance their looks. This thread lift can tighten the skin in any area it is used. If you have loose, saggy, or wrinkly skin, then using a thread lift can lift the skin, tightening it up and giving you a more youthful look.

When you are young, your skin is smooth and taut, and it loosens with age, becoming saggier and wrinklier, resulting in a tired, aging look. You can reverse that through the use of the thread lift.

The threads don’t just physically lift and tighten the skin, though. They also boost your body’s collagen production. That’s an important component of what makes your skin look youthful. When you have collagen being produced, your skin looks amazing. It glows with youthful vibrancy, and just inserting those threads under the skin stimulates that collagen into production.

Where Are People Having It Done?

This lift is so subtle and easy to hide that you may not realize people are having it done. You may just notice that a celebrity or a friend of yours looks younger and more beautiful. You might not realize that a face thread lift is to thank for that change.

People aren’t just having their faces lifted, thigh. This is a procedure that works just about anywhere you have saggy or loose skin. It can be used on the arms, legs, belly, or decolletage. It’s most effective on the neck and face, but people are having all kinds of lifts done to give them a more youthful appearance.

Should You Get Lifted?

You’re probably thinking right now that this is easy, it’s safe, and it is subtle, so why not go for it? You will want to talk to an expert first, though. You can visit Dr. Isaac Wong’s site to learn more about the process and to schedule a consultation. After that initial visit, you should have a good idea as to whether this might be right for you or not.

If you keep your expectations in check and you are in good health, then this is probably a great procedure for you to go for. You may be a viable candidate for a thread lift, and it could give you a look you absolutely adore. Don’t worry- we won’t tell anyone you had it done.