Don’t Let Nosebleeds Ruin Your Day

Your all dolled up for a night out and looking your best. You check yourself in the mirror and took a congratulatory selfie of your outfit for future posterity. Suddenly, you feel a trickle from your nose. You put a tissue to your face and pull away a red-spotted tissue.

That nosebleed could ruin your night and ruin your outfit. Blood is notoriously hard to get out once it sets in certain kinds of fabric. It will leave a rust colored stain that can stay with the material for a long time.

Here’s what to do in a nosebleed crisis.

Don’t Panic. This Could Be Normal

Lots of people experience nosebleeds. They are very common for children and for teenager, especially those who are very thin. Nosebleeds are caused by damage to the nasal blood vessels. There are very fragile vessels, so it’s easy to burst them.

Just picking your nose can be enough. Changes in temperature or elevation can cause nosebleeds as well. If you hit your nose, even slightly, that could be enough to start the bleed. Infections in the nose or objects inserted into the nose can both cause nosebleeds.

There are all sorts of reason why it could be happening, so you probably don’t have anything to worry about medically, unless this is a chronic condition. If it is, then you should refer to https://entspecialistsingapore.com/ for help.

Take Quick Action

Your big plans for the night don’t have to be abandoned. You can simply treat the nosebleed yourself. Once it passes, you can get back to enjoying yourself.

You should stay calm and then sit down and lean your head forward slightly. Apply pressure on the nostrils for about 10 minutes and breathe through your mouth. The bleeding should stop after about 10 minutes, but if not, then you should seek medical help.

Here are some additional tips to help staunch the flow of blood:

Loosen all clothing around the neck, unbuttoning collars and removing scarves

If available, place a cold cloth on the neck and forehead

Crying makes the blood flow more freely, so try to keep your emotions under control and stay calm

What if It’s Chronic?

Some people experience nosebleeds all the time. If that is the case for you, then you should learn about how to stop chronic nose bleeds. An ENT specialist can help you figure out what could be causing the nosebleeds. It’s important that you go for a consultation if the nosebleeds persist because it could be caused by an underlying problem.

Don’t worry too much, though. It’s fairly common for some people to experience chronic nosebleeds. There is usually a treatable cause, and knowing what is the issue can help you get it under control.

If you don’t want nosebleeds to keep ruining your night and putting a halt to your plans, then you should know what the root cause is. An ENT specialist can help you to figure it out. Once you know the real reason behind the problem, you can do something about it and have some peace of mind.

You may need to change some behaviors or take medication, but the changes your doctor recommends should not be anything major. You may know someone who suffers from chronic nosebleeds and who manages it very swell so that the problem is practically invisible. That’s how easy this is to deal with, in most cases, so there isn’t any need to stress about it.

Keep in mind that the occasional nosebleed is probably nothing to worry over. It happens to just about everyone for one reason or another. If you’re prone to nosebleeds happening where there isn’t any underlying medial problem, then just keep some tissue on hand to deal with it. In 10 minutes or so, you can have the problem under control and keep your outfit safe.

It’s no big deal, and you can handle it like a pro once you know what to do. Hopefully, this helps you get a handle in this embarrassing but easily manageable problem a lot of people face. By the way, if you do get your clothes stained with blood, just use hydrogen peroxide to get it out.