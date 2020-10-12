10 Must-Have Items for College Theme Parties

College is almost synonymous with parties. More often than not, these parties are themed. Being caught off-guard with a theme party is about the same as paying more than a 5$ deposit casino Canada. Always be prepared with these ten items.

Various Sunglasses or Costume Glasses

Sunglasses are an easy way to spruce up any outfit. This item is essential for any dayger, also known as a day party. Grab a fun and unique pair to stand out at any college costume party. The alternative would be costume glasses that you can keep on hand for those last-minute invites. There are glasses to fit any theme; make sure you have a variety so you’ll have a comfortable outfit for any event.

Go nerdy with transparent glasses and an oversized frame, or sexy with a cat-eye edge.

Mini Dress

This item is another staple for any college wardrobe. Mini dresses go hand-in-hand with Jersey Shore type parties. They are usually relatively inexpensive and available in a variety of prints, making it super versatile. Pair it with the right college party accessories; then you can wear it to pretty much any event.

Cowboy Boots

Who doesn’t love wearing cowboy boots? This item is a must for any country themed party. There are so many ways to wear this as well, from tucking your skinny jeans into them to wearing it with a sundress for a quick pop culture look.

Tye Dye

Who could have thought that 2020 would bring tye-dye back too? Well, it's here, and it's a great staple to add to your party wardrobe. This look goes great for any hippie themed parties or a laid back fun night out. If you have some extra time on your hands, you could even design it yourself.

Oversized Button-Up Shirt

The oversized button-up is the perfect item for the inevitable pyjama party. Paired with tube socks and wayfarer sunglasses, you’ve got a classic Tom Cruise look. Go for a sexy look by adding a belt and some heels. An added benefit to this look is that you can raid your boyfriends’ closet and be ready for college theme parties.

Neon Leggings

Neon clothing is a must-have clothes theme for parties. Neon leggings call for some equally bold accessories, so be sure to go all out here. Wear it with accessories mentioned here to make a statement.

Animal Ears

This versatile and super cute item is a winner in our books. You can instantly turn any outfit into a costume with this essential item. The fact that it’s usually inexpensive and takes up almost no space is a bonus. It works perfectly for any animal theme or a party that needs a cute look.

Masks

Perfect for any masquerade parties, this is something that we all enjoy wearing. This is such a fun accessory as it goes with virtually any outfit. Dress it up with a gorgeous dress or down with your favourite jeans.

A Fun Cup

Okay, so this one you can’t wear, but what’s a party without your favourite cup? Call it dual-purpose, but there’s a hidden agenda to customizing your cup. Firstly how cool is it to have a mug that screams your personality? It also makes it easier for you to keep your drink safe from any date rape drugs. Find a cup with a lid? Even better, plus it reduces the risk of spilling on your fabulous outfit.

A Plain White T-Shirt

Sometimes less is more. As far as college outfits are concerned, pretty much anything goes. It’s the perfect solution for any graffiti party where the aim is to collect names and numbers of exciting drawings. Inexpensive and versatile, a plain white tee could be the solution when you’ve run out of ideas.

Whether you decide to dress up or go casual, choosing the right accessories and hairstyle can make all the difference. Be sure to grab a few of the items mentioned above to ensure a wardrobe worthy of any college theme party.