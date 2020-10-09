The Prettiest Instagram Makeup Trends To Try In Real Life

Instagram has grown into the number one place for beauty trends. Millions of makeup artists share their looks daily, giving us endless inspo on how to level up our glam game. Some makeup looks are easy and universally flattering, while others take a bold personality to pull off. No matter in which category you belong, Instagram has a makeup trend that you’d love to try. We gathered all of the biggest Instagram makeup trends that have emerged lately in one place for you to try in real life.

Colored Falsies

Photo By @isabelle.de.vries/Instagram

Embraced by the Australian makeup artist that goes by the name @isabelle.de.vries on Instagram and many others, the colored lashes makeup trend is growing stronger as we approach the hot season. While you can cover your natural lashes in a loud hue, colored falsies are what can give you the most dramatic effect.