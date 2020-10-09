The Hottest Fall Fashion Trends to Try in 2020

When it comes to seasonal changes the beauty industry is never behind. With so many gorgeous trends popping up on our Insta feeds, it seems like we’re going to have the most exciting season of the year yet. Updating your wardrobe and preparing for the colder months is another fun activity. We are here to help you stay on track with what’s current and chic. In this gallery, we bring you the hottest fall fashion trends, so keep scrolling to get inspired!

Ruffles

Photo By @hey_irma/Instagram

Infuse some drama into your wardrobe with over the top ruffles. Whether its a chic skirt or a beautiful silk top with ruffle sleeves, this trend will give you a stylish look. You can pair it with an animal print piece for an eye-catching effect.