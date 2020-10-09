The Best Pieces to Wear While Traveling – What to Pack

Packing for a trip can be an extremely daunting task. We want to look cute but we don’t want to bring the whole world with us. Especially for us ladies who backpack around, it is important that we pack light. But we don’t want our photos to suffer either- we need good outfits.

Luckily, there are some easy tips to help pack the perfect pieces without going overboard.

Pack Layers

This is nothing new. In fact, I’m sure you’ve heard it a million times. But layers are a huge, important part of travel fashion. Because the weather could change in an instant and because you need to reuse pieces where you can to pack light, layers are the key to packing for trips. Think about it; if you bring a cute cami, you can wear it as it is for a casual daytime look, throw a sweater on it for a casual or somewhat dressier evening outfit, wear it with jeans, wear it with a skirt, etc- the list goes on. So, bringing a variety of camis and tees is important. Then, be sure to wear stylish pieces that can go over it to create many looks- sweaters, fashion tops, and wrap dresses.

To pack for this, count the number of “must-have cute looks” you need for photos and events. Put these items aside. If you need a cami under them, try to utilize the same few to condense the amount you need to pack (unless you plan to get really dirty and can’t reuse the cami). Then, for your casual looks, bring a couple of camis, a couple of t-shirts, and a couple of sweaters or wraps that can go with each. You can mix and match the same pieces to create different outfits.

Of course, be sure to plan this in advance so you are prepared. I tend to list out outfits for a trip in advance on my schedule, but I’m also an over-prepared weirdo.

Next, see which shoes can be worn with multiple looks. I tend to bring a pair of sneakers for casual days, boots for more dressed-up looks, and sometimes heels if I know I’ll have to wear a dress. Bring one or two statement necklaces so you can make one look appear different in multiple scenarios.

Mixing the same few pieces on different days is the key to having a full week’s worth of clothes that fit perfectly into your bag without issue.

Utilize Transitional Pieces

The other key here to being prepared and packing less is brining transitional pieces. I’m sure you’ve been hearing a lot about transitional clothing recently. Since it’s fall, right now is the key time for transitional wear. Basically, your clothing should easily be able to be worn in multiple scenarios. Pick an outfit that you can wear out in the day that can easily be worn in the evening out, as well. Perhaps you just need to change your shoes and-bam! Your day look is ready to be worn out into the evening. Not having to change between your day and night helps conserve packing space.

This also applies to weather. It’s most likely going to be warmer in the day and cooler in the evening. So, wear something that you can wear without a cute sweater in the day that you can just throw an easy sweater on at night to keep warm without worrying about a full change.

Really, these two factors are most important for your packing. With a pair of jeans, a cute skirt, 2-3 camis, 2 sweaters, 2 pairs of shoes, and some jewelry, you can style yourself for a whole week if you planned accordingly!

