These Chic Finger Tattoos For Women Will Enrich Your Look

Finger tattoos have risen in popularity recently. While big and eye-catching designs are great for self-expression, finger tattoos have a special charm. No matter their smaller size, they’re no less meaningful. From tiny and delicate to incredibly bold, there’s a finger tattoo for everyone’s preferences. If you’re on the hunt for some inspiration, keep reading to discover the prettiest finger tattoos for women.

Photo By @je,tattoos/Instagram

Moon tattoos are instantly recognizable and highly diverse. Since the moon is associated with night, this design is perfect for those who want to hint at their mysterious side.