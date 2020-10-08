Stunning Sternum Tattoos To Accent Your Décolletage

Whether as an expression of character or simply a way to beautify your appearance, body art has become quite popular in recent years. From delicate finger tattoos to statement-making sleeves, there is a perfect ink for every body part. If you haven’t heard it yet, take it from us – sternum tattoos are becoming a favorite among women. Much like jewelry, these stunning pieces of ink will add a sexy vibe to your appearance (just look at Rihanna!). If can’t decide on a design, we rounded up some of the prettiest sternum tattoos that will accent your décolletage.

Photo By @hnntattoo/Instagram

As a symbol of joy and warmth, sunflower tattoos are a great choice. This colorful sunflower bouquet will add brightness to your look and will get you noticed at the beach.