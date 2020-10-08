Instead of wasting a great amount of money and passing through painful beauty procedures, make your own facials with ease at home to take care of your skin! These recipes are healthy, nourishing and, most importantly, contain no risky ingredients, which sometimes are even unknown to you. Homemade facials don’t require much time or efforts, many ingredients or difficult formulas. They are very simple, yet very effective. Let’s have a look at the following easy DIY SPA facials and give them a try at home!

Oatmeal Facial for All Skin Types

Face masks with oatmeal can be used for all skin types. Ground oatmeal not only nourishes and hydrates your skin, but also helps to remove the surface dirt. For making the facial, take:

• 1 tablespoon of oatmeal

• 1 tablespoon of natural (unflavoured) yogurt

• Half a teaspoon of honey

Mix the yogurt and oatmeal with your fingers, add a spoon of melted honey and blend well. Apply the mask to your face and neck and leave it for 10 minutes. Rinse it off with a cool face tissue. This mask will nourish your skin and hydrate it.

Avocado Orange Facial for Dry Skin

Avocado is rich in vitamins which are of vital importance to your skin. This avocado orange facial is especially effective for those who have dry skin. It nourishes and makes your skin soft and smooth. The recipe contains:

• 3 tablespoons of avocado

• 1 teaspoon of honey

• 50 ml. orange juice

• A few drops of essential oil, such as chamomile

Again, blend all the ingredients with fingers, and then spread a thick layer of the mask all over your face and neck. After waiting for 30 minutes, you can rinse it off with a warm face tissue. If there is any remaining mask, you can keep it the fridge for two days.

Banana Honey Facial for Oily Skin

Bananas are not just delicious and healthy. They are also great for your skin, especially of it is oily. Honey helps to restore skin’s texture as it has anti-microbial properties. And finally, if they come combined together in a mask, they work just impeccably. The recipe is easy and features the following ingredients:

• 1 ripe banana

• 1 Tablespoon honey

• 1/4 orange or lemon, or a splash orange juice

Smash the banana and add the honey. Add up a few drops of orange or lemon juice, and apply the substance all over your face and neck. After 15 minutes, rinse it off with a hot face cloth. The mask will make your skin silk-like soft and will help you get rid of blackheads.

Orange Facial for Acne-Prone Skin

Orange masks are wonderful for oily skin as well. The orange peels soak up the oil from the pores and soothe down the oily T-zone, as well as the irritated area. What you need is:

• 1 small orange, peeled OR 1/5 glass of orange juice

• 2 tablespoons of green clay powder (such as Fuller’s Earth)

• 1 teaspoon of milk

Mixing orange juice and the clay powder, you should leave the mixture to rest for half an hour before usage. Keep it on your face for 25 minutes and wash it with hot water. The mask will exfoliate your skin and remove all the dead cells.

Let’s agree that DIY facials are both fun and easy-to-use! So try the facial according to your skin type, and you’ll soon feel the great change!

