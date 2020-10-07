What Are the Benefits Of Doing Laser Hair Removal?

Body hair removal is a common hygienic routine for men and women that can be a time-consuming nuisance to keep up with. Shaving and waxing are two most common ways of removing unwanted hair, but this requires frequency and consistency to keep up with recurring hair growth. There’s some truth to what people say, that once you start shaving, you can never stop. Though it’s mainly a myth that hair grows back thicker and darker once its shaven or even torn out from the roots, hair can grow back in with blunter ends, which can give it the appearance of being denser. Shaving and waxing can also dehydrate and irritate your skin with a razor burn or ingrown hair. Depending on where and how you remove your body hair, you’ll end up sinking a significant amount of money into wax treatments, razors, creams, moisturizers and possibly Band-Aids.

Innovative Methods For Hair Removal

To save time, effort, and aggravation, many people seek alternative options. While waxing and tweezing are less time-consuming and somewhat slow the rate of hair regrowth, laser hair removal has become an increasingly popular method to get rid of body hair once and possibly forever, or at least for longer periods of time between treatment sessions. Although this innovative procedure can be expensive depending on where you go to have it done and the number of treatments you have done, for some people, the advantages and benefits far outweigh the costs.

Less Pain And Lower Maintenance

Getting hair laser treatment is faster and relatively pain-free, which is a major advantage, especially compared to waxing. The only mild discomfort or moderate pain you may experience can be numbed with topical anesthesia, which is commonly used for treatments. The procedure generally takes less time than it normally would take to get an area waxed, and you can enjoy longer lasting results with just a few sessions, as opposed to a lifetime commitment of scheduling routine appointments. There’s also much less mess and discomfort involved. If you hate the idea of shelling out a good sum of money to spend part of your day in awkward pain while someone rips the hair out of your skin with hot wax, laser treatment is a better option for you.

Possibly Permanent Hair Loss

Over the course of multiple sessions, usually between four and six depending on the patient, it’s possible to achieve complete hair loss in certain targeted areas. Those who wish to put hair removal in their past for good are excellent candidates for this more permanent solution. Because heat lasers destroy hair follicles, this stops hair production at its source. It may take a few treatments, including the initial one and follow-ups, but at a certain point, the follicles will die and cease growing new hair altogether. Lasers also target and fade melanin, which is the pigment that makes hair darker, so the appearance of any hair will be far less noticeable as well.

Smoother Skin And Finer Hair

Since hair follicles don’t grow back as they normally would after being shaved, plucked or torn out, the hair that gradually grow in after being burned away by lasers tend to be finer, lighter, and fewer. Many patients claim that they experience a reduction and slower rate of in-hair growth. You also won’t have to deal with skin aggravation from rashes, cuts or ingrown hair. Maintenance and quality of results are overall improved with laser treatments over time, and are much more beneficial to your skin.

Cost-Effective And Time-Efficient

Saving money in the long run by reducing the number of times you get your unwanted hair professionally removed is an economical advantage worth considering. You’ll end up spending much less money on products needed for shaving, waxing or tweezing at home. Professional waxing treatments can be very pricey and need to be booked successively to stay on top of hair growth, but hair also needs to be grown out in between appointments before you can get it waxed again. Ingrown hair is a common problem with waxing, but you won’t run into this issue with laser removal. Plus, you can have it done at any point in time without having to worry about scheduling appointments around the rate of your hair growth.

Conclusion

While every gender is different in how they feel about their body hair, laser treatment for hair removal is a great option for those who are weary of shaving, waxing, and tweezing regularly, and are looking for a more permanent solution. As laser technology and innovative procedures for hair removal become more advanced and the demand for laser treatment increases, it may become more of an essential service than a novelty and luxury one.